The Lagos State Government on Wednesday charged residents of the state to be mindful of a cleaner environment as the Ed eil Kabir (Ileya Festivities) holds this weekend.

Addressing newsmen at a parley held at the State Secretariat, Alausa, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of the Environment, Abiodun Bamgboye, reiterated the need to enlighten Lagosians on why they should show utmost love to their environment even as they celebrate.

Bamgboye, who wished all Muslim adherents a happy Sallah celebration, urged Lagosians to respect the environment, bearing in mind that a lot of waste would be generated during the Sallah and must dispose of animal waste properly as well as bag their refuse and put at designated points.

He gave a commitment to Lagosians that the Sanitation Intervention Programme with the combined efforts of the Ministry of the Environment and Lagos State Waste Management Authority was still on course to rid Lagos of refuse heaps.

He said that the administration of Babajide Sanwo-olu had been in the forefront of the campaign for a healthy people and cleaner environment, thus encouraging Lagosians to desist from acts that could have negative impacts on the environment.

His words: “To guide against the outbreak of epidemics, residents of this State must always ensure that they handle waste in the most appropriate way.”

Meanwhile, Bamgboye reminded Lagosians that the law against street trading was still in force, stressing that the State Government would not tolerate any form of street trading, which includes display of rams on major highways, road medians, lay-byes, gardens and parks across the State.

He said that while it was not unusual for traders to take advantage of the season to market and sell rams, this must be done without defacing the state or compromising the wellness and wellbeing of Lagosians.

He thereafter urged Lagosians to take advantage of the various parks and gardens across the state during the celebration to enjoy the ambience for leisure, funfair and relaxation as these parks were made for their use.