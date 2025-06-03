Sallah holidays: Delta shifts 2025 BECE

The Delta State Government, on Tuesday announced a new date for commencement of the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The exam was earlier scheduled to begin from June 9 to June 13 for both public and private secondary schools in the state.

However, a statement from the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Daniel Akiri, on behalf of the state Commissioner for Secondary Education, Mrs. Rose Ezewu said, “that the examination would now commence from June 16 to June 20.”

The statement explained that the “shifting of the examination to a new date was occasioned by the Federal Government declaration of public holidays on June 6 and June 9 respectively to mark Eid-ul-Adha and Democracy Day celebration on June 12.”

“We regret the inconveniences the development, especially the change of the earlier date might have caused,” it concluded.

BECE in Nigeria is an important national exam taken by students at the end of Junior Secondary School (JSS 3), marking the completion of the country’s nine-year Basic Education phase.

It is organised by NECO at the federal level and by individual State Ministries of Education at the state level.

The exam assesses students’ academic readiness to advance to Senior Secondary School (SSS 1) or to pursue vocational education.

Specifically, BECE covers core subjects such as English, Mathematics, and Basic Science, and serves as a critical gateway in Nigeria’s 9-3-4 education system.

