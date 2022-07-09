Sallah: Gov. AbdulRazaq, Saraki in embrace at Eid prayer in Kwara

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and one of his predecessors and former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Saturday openly embraced.

The incident occurred during the 2-rakat Eid-el Kabir prayer at the praying ground in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

While Saraki belongs to the Peoples Democratic Party, AbdulRazaq is of the All Progressives Congress.

The APC threw the PDP out of power in the state during the 2019 elections.

According the a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, AbdulRazaq clearly set the ground for a peaceful atmosphere with his open exchange of pleasantries with leading opposition figures at the praying ground.

The Governor’s disposition, which underscored his political maturity, statesmanship and love for peace, drew applauses and commendations from creme de la creme of Ilorin and thousands of the Muslim faithfuls at the praying ground, Ajakaye said in the statement.

Shortly after arriving the Eid ground in company of his elder brother and Mutawali of Ilorin, Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq, the Governor rose from his seat to exchange pleasantries and Eid felicitations with co-worshippers on the same row, including Saraki; former PDP National Chairman, Kawu Baraje; and former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Alfa Belgore.

In a brief interview with reporters shortly before leaving for the palace to pay homage to the Emir, the Governor said he was glad about the peaceful Eid.

He said: “We thank God that we had a peaceful Eid.

“My message to Nigeria is about peace.

“As long as we have peace, our country will prosper and progress.

“We should all work for peace always.

“That is my Eid message.”

The Eid prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Soliu, who thereafter slaughtered the sacrificial ram, which symbolises the height of the Eid rites.

Also at the Eid was the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, accompanied by a retinue of royal chiefs and kakaki-blaring traditional guards.

The Eid was similarly attended by several statesmen, cabinet members and members of the governing and opposition parties.

