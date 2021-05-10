The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has restated its determination to ensure that residents of the federal capital enjoy a hitch-free Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

It announced in a statement on Monday that proactive measures have been deployed within the city, especially at strategic places such as recreational parks/centres, worship centres and major highways.

“The Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, has ordered uninterrupted patrols, diligent stop/search operations and coordinated intelligence-based crime fighting strategies within the FCT during the celebration,” said ASP Mariam Yusuf, the command’s police public relations officer.

While wishing residents of the capital territory a Happy Sallah celebration, the command implored them to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through the GSM numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 and to report the conduct of its police officers through the Public Complaints Bureau (PCB) on 09022222352.