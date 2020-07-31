A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Tunde Oladunjoye, has felicitated with Muslims in Nigeria on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir.

Oladunjoye made the call in a message on Friday.

He said: “On the occasion of the celebration of Eid-Kabir, I join Muslims all over the world to say: Barka de Sallah.

“There is no doubt that today, we are confronted with a monstrous pandemic that has not been recorded in world history, with its negative and extreme multiplier effects on all segments of the society. These have resulted into multi dimensional dislocations in different homes, especially on the sources of income.

“However, we must continue to thank God for the gift of life. As the trite saying goes: ‘When there is life, there is hope.’

“Let us, in all our doings, submit totally to the will of Almighty Allah. Let us focus on what binds us together as people and as a nation. All religions preach peace, let’s embrace peace. There would be no development without peace.

“The challenge of the pandemic is for us to task our creativity and chart a dynamic and lawful ways for survival.

“May Allah Subuanah tahala make it easy for all of us.

“Barka de Sallah.”