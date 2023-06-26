Sallah: Another State Government closes schools for seven days

The Katsina State Government has announced a one-week holiday for primary and secondary school students from June 26, 2023 for the Sallah celebration.

The Kano state Government was the first to declare a one-week holiday for primary and secondary schools students.

A statement on Sunday in Katsina said that the break was to enable the students enjoy the Eid-el Kabir Muslim festival with their families.

The statement was signed by Alhaji Ya’u Jibrin, acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education.

Jibrin explained that boarding students would resume on July 2, 2023, while day students would resume on July 3.

