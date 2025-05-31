Sallah: Aliyu directs early payment of June salaries

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has directed the early payment of June salaries to all civil servants across the state, beginning Monday, to enable them to prepare for the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.

The directive, announced in a statement issued on Saturday by the Governor’s Press Secretary, Malam Abubakar Bawa, applied to workers at the state and local government levels, including staffers of the Local Government Education Authority and pensioners.

According to Bawa, this marks the third time the administration is releasing salaries ahead of schedule to support workers during festive periods.

The Governor, who is currently In Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage, said the gesture was intended to ease financial pressures and enable the civil servants to purchase sacrificial animals and make adequate preparations for the celebration.

“I am using this medium to remind civil servants of the popular saying, to whom much is given, much is expected.

“Therefore, I expect you all to be committed and dedicated to your work,” Aliyu stated.

He highlighted several initiatives undertaken by his administration to support the workers.

“These include the prompt payment of salaries, restoration of cash allocations to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), distribution of Sallah gifts, and the clearance of outstanding gratuities and pensions.

“I expect the civil servants to reciprocate these efforts by being punctual and responsible at their places of work,” he added.

Aliyu reiterated his administration’s commitment to revitalising the state’s civil service as a means to enhance good governance and efficient service delivery.

He also assured the citizens of the state of continued delivery of democratic dividends across all parts of the state.

The governor concluded by wishing all the residents a peaceful and joyous Eid-el-Kabir celebration in advance.

