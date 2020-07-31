The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Alfred Agboola Ajayi, has reiterated his call on Nigerians to learn from the lessons Prophet Mohammed gave on sacrifice to God and the nation.

In his Sallah message to Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Ajayi said the sacrifices of Muslims to nationhood should not be forgotten in a hurry.

Ajayi wished Muslims a happy celebration, and called on worshipers not to forget the symbolic significance of the sacrifices of the Eid-el-Kabir.

The Deputy Governor urged Muslims to imbibe the virtues of Prophet.Mohammed in order to establish closer connectivity between religious teachings and practice.

As Ondo State prepares for the October 10, 2020 governorship election, Ajayi reminded the electorate to vote for a God fearing man that will not jettison his electoral promises.

He advised Muslim faithful to celebrate in modesty and pray for the country to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the world.