Salford City co-owner Paul Scholes has been put in temporary charge of the Ammies after boss Graham Alexander was sacked.

Manchester United legend Scholes takes over in the dugout at the Peninsula Stadium after Alexander was sacked by the League Two club.

Alexander had been Salford manager for more than two years since being appointed in May 2018, where he succeeded previous joint managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson who guided the Ammies to promotion from the National League North, before departing and taking over at Chester FC.

The former Preston North End and Burnley man oversaw Salford’s promotion to League Two after winning the National League play-off final against Eastleigh and reaching the EFL for the first time in the club’s history last year.

Alexander led the Ammies to 11th last season, when the campaign was curtailed early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Salford sit fifth in League Two and are unbeaten so far this season in the second tier.

Alexander’s last game in charge of the Ammies was Salford’s 2-2 draw against Tranmere Rovers at the Peninsula Stadium at the weekend.

Scholes will be aided in his role as interim head coach by Warren Joyce, who is currently self isolating, while a new permanent manager is sought.

Scholes co-owns Salford with Class of 92 team mates Gary and Phil Neville, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs and David Beckham, as well as Singaporean businessman Peter Lim.