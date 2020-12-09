A 20-year-old salesman, Ifianyi Okolie, on Wednesday appeared before a Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing clothes worth N3.5 million.

Okolie, who has no fixed address, is facing a count of theft.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Ben Ekundayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on December 2, at 8:30p.m. on Martins Street on Lagos Island.

Ekundayo said that Okolie, who was employed by the complaint, Festus Ekwelike, as a salesman in his boutique, stole clothes worth N3.5 million from the shop.

The prosecutor alleged that some of the stolen clothes were found in the defendant’s apartment during a search.

Ekundayo noted that stealing from one’s employer contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which stipulates seven years imprisonment on covinction.

The Magistrate, A. A. Paul, granted the defendant N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until January 27 for mention.