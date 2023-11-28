Salesman in court for allegedly diverting N340, 400 proceeds of sales

A 30-year-old salesman, Thomas Daniel, on Tuesday appeared before a Kaduna Magistrates’ Court for allegedly diverting N340, 400 proceeds from sales of 74 bags of cement to his own personal use.

The defendant, who lives at Maraba Rido Kaduna, is facing a charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Inspector Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on November 20 at Sabo Tasha Kaduna.

He said the defendant who was the salesman for the complainant, Godwin Moses, sold 74 bags of cement and refused to remit the proceeds to his employer.

He said that the defendant converted the money to personal use.

Leo said the offences contravened Section 217 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted him bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Emmanuel said that the sureties must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction, and adjourned the case until December 20, for hearing.