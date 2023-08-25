Salesman docked over N27.8m fraud charge

A 37-year-old salesman, Okusaga Isiaka, was Friday arraigned before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, for allegedly defrauding his employee of N27.8 million.

The Police charged the defendant, whose address was not provided, with fraud.

The Prosecutor, Insp. E. O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 15 at about 12.00 p.m. at Shaah Industries Ltd.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendant, being a salesman, collected N27.8 million from his employee and refused to remit the money to the company’s account.

“The defendant converted the said money to personal use instead of paying the money into his company’s account,” he said.

He said the offence contravened Section 383(2) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, O. O. Okiki, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Okiki ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Ogun government.

The case was adjourned until September 9 for further hearing.