A 47-year-old salesman, Taofeek Salawudeen, on Tuesday appeared before a Badagry Chief Magistrate’s Court, alleged to have stolen two truck batteries and goods valued at N1,647,000.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, however pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Akpan Nkem, informed the court that the defendant stole the items on January 4, at a warehouse within the International Trade Fair Complex, Badagry Road, Lagos State.

Nkem said the salesman stole 2,584 packs of Viju table water valued at N1,292,000, 102 packs of Viju milk valued at N255,000 and two truck batteries valued at N100,000, property of his employer, one Mru Ifeanyi Anyawole.

The prosecutor said that the offence violated section 287 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Patrick Adekomaiya granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties, who must be gainfully employed.

Adekomaiya adjourned the cases until Feb.23, for mention.