Salesgirl in court for allegedly stealing five phones from employer

The police in Abuja on Thursday arraigned a 21-year-old salesgirl, Onyinye Anyim, who allegedly stole five cell phones from her employer.

The defendant, who resides at Lugbe, Abuja, is standing trial before a Karu Grade 1 Area Court.

She, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Ayotunde Adeyanju told the court that the complainant, Dan Lawrence, reported the case at the Maitama Divisional Police Headquarters, Abuja, on Sept. 22.

Adeyanju said the defendant, who was employed by the complainant as a salesgirl at his phone shop, had on Sept. 9, stole five phones from the shop.

He submitted that all the phones worth N560,000.

Adeyanyu added that the defendant absconded after stealing the phones, but was tracked and arrested.

He said that the offence contravened Section 183 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Inuwa Maiwada, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N600,000 and one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Dec. 2 for substantive hearing.