Salesforce unveils Agentforce 2dx with new capabilities to embed proactive agentic AI into any workflow

Salesforce has announced Agentforce 2dx, the newest version of Agentforce, its digital labor platform for bringing trusted, autonomous AI agents into the flow of work.

In this release, Agentforce expands beyond the reactive, user-initiated world of chat interfaces and allows proactive AI agents to work behind the scenes, without constant human oversight, to unlock new customer and employee workflows of any kind.

Organisations can now seamlessly integrate autonomous agents into their existing data systems, business logic, and user interfaces, enabling agents to anticipate business needs and take action, ‌ improving efficiency, agility, and scale.

Agentforce 2dx also includes the release of a new set of low-code and pro-code tools for Salesforce developers to configure, test, and deploy Agentforce faster, paired with advanced analytics to help teams monitor, debug, and optimise agent performance with real-time data and guidance.

To experiment with these tools, Salesforce now offers the Agentforce Developer Edition, a completely free environment where developers can prototype agents using Agentforce and also explore the capabilities of Data Cloud, Salesforce’s hyperscale data engine.

Also Read:

Additionally, Salesforce announced AgentExchange, the trusted marketplace and community for Agentforce that is built into Salesforce. This will open up new opportunities for partners to participate in the rapidly expanding $6 trillion digital labor market opportunity.

AgentExchange will accelerate Agentforce deployments with a library of ready-to-use templates and actions, saving businesses time and resources while allowing partners to list their components for sale and capture their share of the growing AI agent market. AgentExchange launches with more than 200 initial partners and hundreds of ready-made actions, each having passed a rigorous security review and backed by customer reviews.

This supports the quick creation and deployment ofAI agents across multiple professions and industries.

Agentforce 2dx, paired with the new developer tools and AgentExchange, launches with the Agentblazer community, an inclusive group for Salesforce admins, developers, CTOs, CIOs, and other IT leaders who can share best practices and learn skills on Trailhead to create agent-first companies.

“Companies today have more work than workers, and Agentforce is stepping in to fill the gap. By extending digital labour beyond CRM, we’re making it easier than ever for businesses to embed agentic AI into any workflow or application to handle routine tasks, augment employees, and connect with customers.

“With deep integrations across Salesforce’s digital labor platform, CIOs, IT leaders, and developers can build agents and automate work, driving efficiency, fueling innovation, and unlocking new opportunities in the $6 trillion digital labour market,” said Linda Saunders, Salesforce Country Manager & Senior Director Solution Engineering, Africa.

According to Salesforce’s State of IT Report, 96% of developers believe AI agents will positively reshape the developer experience. Agentic AI represents the next evolution of automation, where AI-driven agents operate independently to execute tasks, make decisions, and optimize workflows without constant human oversight.

Unlike traditional AI chatbots, which require manual prompts or rigid programming, agentic AI dynamically responds to live data and evolving business needs.

Salesforce’s latest agentic AI enhancements represent a major leap in how organizations integrate agents into daily operations. By embedding AI seamlessly into apps, workflows, and processes, enterprise-ready AI agents won’t just assist‌ — ‌they’ll act.

Post Views: 25