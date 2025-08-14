Salesforce Study: CFOs shift from caution to core strategy, going all-in on AI

A new global study by Salesforce reveals a fundamental shift in how Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) approach Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Once seen as a cautious investment, AI is now a core strategic asset, with financial leaders betting on it for long-term revenue growth, not just cost-cutting.

According to the research, which surveyed 261 global CFOs, the number of financial leaders with a conservative AI strategy has plummeted from 70% in 2020 to just 4% today. This rapid transformation highlights a widespread consensus that AI is no longer an emerging technology, but a crucial engine for enhancing efficiency, optimizing operations, and driving long-term growth.

Redefining ROI and Embracing AI Agents

The study shows that this shift is largely driven by a fundamental rethinking of how CFOs evaluate technology investment returns. Over 61% of CFOs say that AI agents—digital labor capable of performing tasks autonomously—are changing their perspective on ROI. They are moving beyond traditional metrics to encompass a broader range of business outcomes, including revenue generation, productivity gains, and improved decision-making.

“The introduction of digital labor isn’t just a technical upgrade; it represents a decisive and strategic shift for CFOs,” said Robin Washington, President and Chief Operational and Financial Officer at Salesforce. “With AI agents, we’re not merely transforming business models; we’re fundamentally reshaping the entire scope of the CFO function. This demands a new mindset as we expand beyond financial stewards to also become architects of agentic enterprise value.”

The report also found:

· CFOs are dedicating, on average, 25% of their AI budget to AI agents.

· 74% of CFOs believe AI agents will drive revenue, projecting an anticipated increase of nearly 20%.

· Over half (55%) of CFOs believe AI agents will take on more strategic work than routine tasks.

· The top three tasks CFOs are delegating to AI agents are risk assessments (74%), financial forecasting (58%), and expense management (54%).

A New Mindset for a New Era

This new approach requires a mindset shift from valuing short-term savings to recognizing long-term strategic success. The research found that while CFOs faced pressure to accelerate tech investment ROI last year, they now see the value of AI in its ability to deliver long-term business outcomes.

“The ROI of older technology often depends on immediate, measurable results,” said one CFO survey respondent. “While AI’s returns may accrue over the long term through an ongoing process and new business models.”

For African CFOs, this research provides a valuable framework for adoption. According to Linda Saunders, Salesforce Country Manager & Senior Director Solution Engineering for Africa, the report offers a data-driven path to navigate the complexities of AI implementation.

“This research helps African CFOs build a strategic case for AI adoption while addressing concerns around extended ROI timelines,” Saunders said. “It also identifies high-impact areas like risk assessments and financial forecasting, offering a practical starting point with proven success instead of navigating uncharted territory.”

The report also tackles core concerns like security, privacy threats, and the time required to evaluate ROI, encouraging a thoughtful and risk-aware approach to AI implementation.

