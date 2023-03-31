Sales representative docked over N21.1m theft in Lagos

A 37-year-old sales representative, Ifeoma Ifedebe, has been arraigned before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly stealing assorted drinks worth N21.1 million from her employer.

Ifedebe is facing a two-count charge of stealing.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in December 2022, at Dominion Insight Ltd, Ipaja, Lagos.

Aigbokhan said that the defendant stole 552 cartons of Four-Cousins wine and some other types of drinks worth N21.1 million from Oluwatosin Idowu.

He said that the defendant later sold the drinks and converted the money to her personal use.

Aigbokhan argued that the offences contravened Sections 287(7) and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, K. A. Ariyo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Ariyo ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and one of the sureties must be a land owner.

She adjourned the case until April 17, 2023 for mention.