A 24-year-old sales representative, Sandra David, on Friday appeared in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly misappropriating N500,000 belonging to her employer.

The police charged David, who resides in Ungwan Rimi Area of Kaduna State, with breach of trust and misappropriation.

The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Chidi Leo, told the court that Adebayo Temitope reported the matter at the Gabasawa Police Station on February 5.

Leo said the complainant alleged that the defendant was employed as a salesgirl at her cosmetic/boutique shop located at Ungwan Rimi Kaduna.

He said sometime in December 2020, the defendant sold some woman’s wears and bags worth N500,000 and converted the money to her personal use.

The prosecutor said when the complainant asked about the money, the defendant could not give satisfactory answer and all efforts made to recover the money failed.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 257 and 342 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Defence counsel Samuel Philip prayed the court to admit his client to bail.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 and two reliable sureties residing within the court’s jurisdiction.

Emmanuel adjourned the matter until February 22 for hearing.