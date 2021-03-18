A 22-year-old sales representative, Sunday Eze, on Thursday appeared before a Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing his employer’s N900,000.

Eze, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Ben Ekundayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb.13 at No. 50 Agoro St., Lagos Island.

Ekundayo said that the defendant stole the money from the shop belonging to Chioma Ezimorah.

He said that the sales representative stole the money and absconded, but was later caught and handed over to the police.

Ekundayo said that the offence contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287(7) stipulates seven years jail term for stealing from one’s employer.

The Chief Magistrate, O.O. Oshin, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oshin adjourned the case until April 8 for mention.