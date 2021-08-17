Sales rep in court for alleged N2.2m fraud

A 34-year-old sales representative, Olawale Adio, who allegedly defrauded his employer of N2.2 million, on Tuesday appeared before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Adio is facing a charge of fraud, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in July 2020, at Emzor Hesco Ltd., Lagos.

Momah said the defendant, a sales representative at Emzor Hesco Ltd, stole the sum of N2.2 million, proceeds from sales, belonging to his employer.

Momah said the offence contravened Section 287(7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287(7) stipulates seven years jail term for stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Adeola Adedayo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N600,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adedayo adjourned the case until Sept. 15, for mention.