A 27-year-old sales representative, Victor Ogbonnaya, on Tuesday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Tinubu, Lagos for allegedly stealing N50 million belonging to his employer.

The police charged Ogbonnaya, whose address was not provided, with theft.

He pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, Inspector Samuel Ishola, told the Court that the defendant committed the offence in 2020 at Shop 128, Broad Street, Lagos Island.

Ishola said the defendant failed to account for N50 million worth of wristwatches he sold for his employer, Gabriel Ngwu.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate A.A. Paul admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Paul adjourned the case until May 12 for mention.