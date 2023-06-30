Sales rep faces N3.4m theft charge

A 32-year old sales representative, Micheal Ibori, who allegedly stole N3.4 million from his employer, was Friday docked at an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The defendant whose residential address was not provided, is standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the Court that the defendant and others still at large, committed the offences between February and March, at No. 19, Oyedele Street, Ikotun.

He alleged that the defendant stole N3.4 million cash from a Coca-Cola Depot, where the defendant worked, owned by the complainant, one Adeshina Kasali.

According to him, the offences contravened Section 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 287 provides for three years prison term for stealing, while Section 411 stipulates two years jail term for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, K. A. Ariyo, granted Ibori bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

Ariyo adjourned the case until August 22 for mention.