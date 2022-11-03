Sales rep faces N200,000 cash theft charge

A 49-year-old sales representative, Peter Williams, who allegedly converted his employer’s N200,000 to his own use, was on Thursday brought before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Williams, whose residential address was not provided, is standing trial on a count of stealing.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 25, at Subuola Ventures, located at No 22b Osumba St. Igando, Lagos.

According to him, the defendant sold goods worth N218,000, belonging to his employer, one Fashina Olugbenga, but did not remit the money to the company’s account instead he converted it to his personal use.

He said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, K. A. Ariyo, granted Williams bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

She ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She also ordered that the surety must be a blood relative of the defendant.

Ariyo adjourned the case until Nov. 15 for mention.





