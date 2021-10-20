Sales rep docked for stealing 160 crates of beer

A 33-year-old sales representative, Funmi Willoughby, was on Wednesday arraigned in a Badagry Magistrates’Court for allegedly stealing 160 crates of beer worth N357,100.

The police charged Willoughby, whose address was not provided, with stealing.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between July and August at the Green House, opposite Total filing station, Seme border area of Lagos.

Okuiomose said the defendant allegedly stole 160 crates of different brands of beer worth N357,100 by not given satisfactory account of the sales.

The beer, he said, belonged to Musa Ibrahim, the complainant.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadaunsi Adefioye, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye adjourned the case until November 9, for mention.