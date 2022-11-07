Sales rep docked for allegedly swindling company of N13.4m

A sales representative, Daniel Emmanuel was on Monday docked in a Grade I Area Court, Karu, Abuja for allegedly swindling his employer of N13.4 million worth of goods.

The police charged Emmanuel,41, who lives in Apo mechanic village estate, Garki, Abuja with criminal breach of trust, cheating and theft by servant.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju told the court that the defendant was employed as a sales representative at a company called Providence Court service and his duty was to supply wine and spirits to supermarkets and stores then remit the proceed to the company’s account.

Adeyanju said, when the complainant audited the account from September 2019 to December 2021 and discovered that defendant has misappropriated the company’s money to the tune of N13.4 million.

The prosecutor said during police investigation, the defendant admitted that he converted the sum of N11.9 million to his personal use and has paid back N800, 000.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312, 322 and 289 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Ana’s Mohammed granted the defendant bail in the sum of N12 million with one surety who must live within court jurisdiction, a traditional title holder and a grade level 13 in the civil service.

Mohammed ordered that the surety’s first appointment letter, confirmation letter and last promotion letter and address must be verified by the court officer.

Mohammed therefore adjourned the case until Nov. 30 for further hearing.





