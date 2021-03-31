A 41-year-old sales representative, Kabiru Huseni, on Wednesday appeared in a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly stealing his employer’s $6,450 (about N3 million).

The police charged Huseni, whose address was not provided, with two counts of conspiracy and theft.

The prosecution counsel, Inspector Samuel Ishola, told the court that the defendant committed the offence with one other, at large, on January 18 at a Bureau De Change on Broad Street, Lagos.

Ishola said the defendant stole the hard currency belonging to John Bwala when he was asked to transact a business with a customer.

He said the offences contravened the provisions of sections 287 (7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate A.A. Paul admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum.

Paul adjourned the case until April 26 for mention.