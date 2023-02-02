Sales rep docked for allegedly misappropriating N635,000

A sales representative, Julius Tersee, on Thursday, was docked in a Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, for allegedly misappropriating N635, 000 of Multipurpose Consumer Product Limited, Kagini.

The police charged the defendant with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Babajide Olanipekun told the court that the defendant was employed by the said company and entrusted with Indomie products for sale sometime in August 2022.

Olanipekun alleged that the defendant was to remit money realised from the sale to the company but sold products worth N635, 000 and misappropriated same.

The prosecution counsel said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 314 and 321 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The judge, Yahaya Sheshi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N800, 000 with one surety resident, within the court’s jurisdiction.

Sheshi said the surety must provide two passport photographs, National identity card and a cash deposit of N200, 000 to the court as a security.

He adjourned the case until March 16 for hearing.