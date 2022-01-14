Sales Rep docked for allegedly defrauding employer of N 1.1m

A 25-year-old sales representative, Agabielesin Ilesanmi, was on Thursday docked in a Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja for allegedly defrauding his employer of N1.1 million.

The police charged Ilesanmi, who lives in Kubwa, Abuja, with criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Ojuyemi Busayo, reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on January 5.

Ogada said that in 2020, the complainant employed the defendant as a sales representative of First Love Real Estate Cooperative Society Kubwa, Abuja.

He added the defendant fraudulently and dishonestly converted N1.1 million Cooperative cash from customers to his personal use.

The prosecution said that during police investigation, the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of the money.

Ogada told the court that all efforts made to recover the money from the defendant failed.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312, 309 and 322 of the penal code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Ismailia Abdullahi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million and a surety in like sum.

He ordered that the surety must reside within the court jurisdiction.

Abdullahi adjourned the case until February 19 for hearing.