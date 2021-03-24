A 41-year-old sales representative, Bolaji Shodimu on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly beating up his landlord.

The police charged the defendant, who resides at 3/5 Ademola St., Meiran, Lagos with assault and causing grievous harm.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Innocent Odugbo, told the court that Shodimu committed the offence on Jan. 12.

Odugbo stated that a fight ensued between the defendant and his landlord, Bassey Wilson, over non-payment of electricity bills.

He said the defendant beat up his landlord with a horse-whip causing a deep cut on his neck.

Odugbo said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 172 and 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate L. A. Owolabi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Owolabi adjourned the case until April 24 for mention.