Sales rep arraigned for cheating employer of N90,900

A sales representative, Stephen Aye on Wednesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, for allegedly cheating his employer of N90,900.

The police charged Aye, 34, who lives in Nasarawa State with breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecutor said the matter was reported at the Kurudu Police Station by the complainant, Nwafor Nnemela of phase I, Police Housing Estate, Kurudu, Abuja.

The prosecution counsel, Mr Ade Adeyanju, told the court that the defendant who was employed on May 24, by Solid Golden Consult Limited, heated the company while delivering table water.

The prosecutor said that the defendant could not give a proper account of the money.

During the Police investigation, he said, the defendant confessed to the crime.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Mr Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000, with one surety in like sum.

Maiwada ordered that the surety must provide means of Identification, a valid address verified by an officer of the court, utility bill and also provide Affidavit of Kinship.

Maiwada adjourned the case until October12 for mention.