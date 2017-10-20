Sales of assets: Maku urges Al-makura to conduct referendum

Former Information Minister, Labaran Maku, has called on Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State to conduct a referendum on the planned sale of assets belonging to the state.

The assets are located in Lafia, Lagos, Kaduna and Jos, among others.

Maku said conducting a referendum over the proposed auction of public assets would be in the interest of peace and the socio-economic development of the state.

Maku, who is the National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, made the call during an interaction with newsmen on Friday.

He spoke after he paid a condolence visit to the former Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Elisha Agwadu, over the demised of his daughter, Na’omi Malle, in Adevi, Jenkwe Development Area of the state.

He said it is only a referendum that would determine the state government’s position on the sales of the assets.

He said: “I challenge him (governor) to do a referendum and find out whether the people of Nasarawa state want the assets to be disposed, if he did not agree with my position on the sales of the asset, let him do a referendum.

“After my briefing on October 1, on the proposed sales of the assets in which I have condemned it in totality, they sent some people to tell lies through radio and television stations that they spent so much money in maintaining those assets.

“If state government spent much money in maintaining these assets, it means they don’t know how to manage those assets and we should lease them out to business men so that we can take rent from them but not to dispose them.

“Now, how can a state live without assets, in which part of the world does government sell out all of its assets; no, no it does not happen.

“If we did not stop Gov. Al-Makura on the sales of the assets, one day, he will sell the government house and the next governor will pay rent to occupy the government house, let Al-Makura address the state, why is he sending others to speak on his behalf.

“If past governors had sold these assets, will they still be there? The assets does not belong to him, more than 80 per cent of the people of the state are saying leave them, is it by force.”

He urged the people of the state to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliation.

Maku had earlier condoled with Agwadu and prayed God to grant the entire family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Responding, the former deputy speaker thanked Maku and his entourage for identifying with them at their trying moment.

Agwadu said that the visit by Maku to the community proved that the former information minister care about the people at the grassroots.