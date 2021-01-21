A 25-year-old sales boy, Peter Okenu, has been arrested by operatives of Ogun State Police Command for masterminding the robbery of his boss’s house on December 17, 2020.

The spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who revealed this in a statement on Thursday, said the sales boy was arrested following a painstaking investigation embarked upon by detectives from Ifo Divisional Police Headquarters who has been on the trail of the robbery gang since December 17, 2020 when the case was reported.

The victim of the robbery operation, Stephen Anyi, reported at Ifo Police Station on December 17, 2020 that his house at Kajola Phase 2 area of Ifo was invaded at about 2am by a seven-man robbery gang armed with guns, cutlasses and axe, held him and his family hostage.

They then dispossessed them of cash sum of N150,000, Anyi’s laptop, phones, plasma television and his Toyota Highlander with registration number KJA 38 FZ, which they used in taking away the items.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer of Ifo, CSP Adeniyi Adekunle, detailed his crack detectives to go after the robbers with the view to bring them to book within the shortest possible time.

The detectives who have since then embarked on intelligence and technical investigation were able to trace the hoodlums to Mushin area of Lagos State, where they were about to dispose the Toyota Highlander and rounded up four members of the all male gang: Ibrahim Arowolo, 24; Sowemimo Faruk, 18; Yusuf Azeez, 23; and Yakubu Ibrahim, 31.

On interrogation, they informed the police that it was the victim’s sale boy, Okenu, who planned with the gang to rob his master.

They stated further that the sales boy, who was in-charge of the victim’s shop at Sango in Ogun State, met them and gave the description of his boss’s residence, hence the sales boy was promptly arrested and he has confessed to the commission of the crime.

Recovered from them were Toyota Highlander with registration number KJA 38 FZ, one locally made single barrel cut-to-size gun, one locally made double barrel pistol, three cutlasses and four different types of phones.

The Command’s Commissioner, Edward A. Ajogun, who was full of praises for the display of vibrant intelligence investigation, has directed that the case be transferred to the Violent Crime Intervention Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

Ajogun also ordered that the remaining members of the gang be hunted for and apprehended within the shortest possible period.