A High Court in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday sentenced a sales attendant, Emeka Emmanuel, 18, to 10 years imprisonment for defiling a seven-year-old girl.

The police charged Emmanuel with sexual assault.

Delivering judgment, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, held that the court in convicting Emmanuel, considered the victim’s medical report, confessional statement and request for forgiveness.

Justice Ogunmoye sentenced the convict without an option of fine.

“I find you Emmanuel, guilty and sentence you to 10 years imprisonment.”

The prosecution counsel, Wale Fapohunda, said the convict committed the offence on May 2019 in Ado- Ekiti

Fapohunda, said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 31(2) of the Child’s Right Law CAP, C7 Laws of Ekiti, 2012.

The prosecution said that the convict who was a shop attendant, near the victim’s mother shop, lured the girl into his boss’ store and defiled her.

The prosecution called three witnesses including the Investigating Police Officer and a medical doctor.

The defence counsel, Chris Omokhafe, who called only one witness, pleaded with the court to consider the age of the convict and urged the court to be lenient.

Exhibits tendered included the confessional statement of the accused person and medical records.