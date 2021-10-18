Salernitana dumps coach Fabrizio Castori

Salernitana have sacked coach Fabrizio Castori.

The promoted club sit rock bottom in the Serie A table after one win, one draw and six defeats.

The last one came against Serie A strugglers Spezia on Saturday.

“Salernitana 1919 announce that coach Fabrizio Castori has been relieved of his duties as coach of the first team,” Salernitana’s official statement read.

“Thanking him for his professionalism and the goals achieved together, the club wishes the tactician the best for his personal and professional future.”

Former Atalanta coach Stefano Colantuono is expected to be confirmed as Castori’s replacement.