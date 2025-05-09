Salawa Abeni remains my wife forever – Kollington

Popular Fuji musician, Ayinla Kollington, has said that Waka Queen, Salawa Abeni, will remain his wife forever.

Kollington, who spoke with Tejubabyface, said the present partner of Abeni was only there in a temporary capacity as what is between them remains deep.

He said: “That is how God wants it to be.

“She has three children with me.

“She is more than just a concubine.

“She is my wife for life.

“She is a celebrity.

“And just like women chase after male stars, male fans also throw themselves at female stars.

“But a woman’s understanding is limited.

“No matter what I am doing, she always turns up.

“She’s still my wife.

“The person she is currently with is only loaning her.”

