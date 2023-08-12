Salary Scale: MDCAN urges Kwara doctors to reciprocate government gesture

The Chairman, Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) Dr Anthony Ajiboye, in Kwara, has implored medical doctors and other healthcare workers in the state to reciprocate the government benevolent gesture with enhanced commitment to work.

Ajiboye, who made the call in a statement Saturday, praised Governor Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq over the full implementation of the new salary scale for doctors in the state.

He said: “On behalf of all Kwara doctors, MDCAN wishes to commend the significant stride towards improving healthcare services in Kwara by Governor AbdulRazaq”.

According to him, the governor has once again demonstrated his commitment to the wellbeing of citizens by approving the normalisation of the salaries and allowance of medical doctors in the state.

“This landmark decision is poised to usher in a new era of enhanced medical care for the people of Kwara,” he said.

Ajiboye advised the doctors to continue to provide exceptional healthcare services guided by the principles of their Hippocratic Oath.

He underscored the importance of maintaining harmonious professional and interpersonal relationships among members.

“Such unity is essential for fostering an environment of collaboration and mutual support, ultimately contributing to the betterment of the healthcare landscape in Kwara,” he said.

The Chair observed that doctors in Kwara were now at par with their contemporaries in the federal services under the newly approved salary scale.

He highlighted the transformational move to include the implementation of a 100 per cent revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

He described this as a boost to the hazard allowance, incorporation of skipping and relativity factors and allocation of medical residency training funds specifically tailored to support the development of resident doctors in the state.

“The positive impact of this decision has been resonating throughout the healthcare sector, especially within the MDCAN Kwara branch,” he said.

Ajiboye also commended the Executive Secretary of the Hospital Management Board (HMB), Dr. Abdulraheem Malik, and his formidable team for their foresight.

“The government Hospital Management Board (HMB), expresses profound gratitude to all those who have contributed immensely to the achievement of this great milestone in the welfare of health workers in Kwara.

“Their selfless effort in averting an impending strike that could have had dire consequences for the health and wellbeing of Kwarans in need of medical attention is well appreciated,” he said.

Also, Dr Ahmed Ola, NMA Chairman, extended the body’s appreciation to the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Finance and Civil Service Commission and individuals, who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the success of the achievements.

He praised the unwavering support of Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Head of Service, Mrs Susan Oluwole and Dr Abubakar Ayinla, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health.

“The association commends Alhaji Folorunso AbdulRasaq, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Alhaji Abdulganiyu Sani, the Kwara State Accountant General.

“The expression of gratitude from the medical community echoes the sentiment that collaboration between government and healthcare professionals can yield remarkable improvements in the lives of the people they serve,“ he said.