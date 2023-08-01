Salaries of lawmakers not enough — Godswill Akpabio

828 828

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has said that the salaries of members of the National Assembly were not enough to take care of demands from their constituents.

The President of the Senate said this on Monday following the debate on a motion sponsored by Abdulraman Kawu Suleiman.

The motion by the representatives of Kano South Senatorial District on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party was on the need to avert the impending strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress.

During the debate, Suleiman had argued that the emoluments of lawmakers needed to be cut.

Akpabio in his reaction, conceded that though hardships associated with the removal of subsidy on petroleum products were enormous, there was the need for the people to be more patient with government while steps were being taken to ameliorate sufferings of the people.

He said the emoluments of lawmakers were not enough to meet the demands of their constituents.

In defending his motion, Kawu drew the attention of the Senate to the fact that “the strike would cripple the country as movement would be severely curtailed as commercial transport operators would withdraw their services, while markets, schools and healthcare facilities would be forced to shut down”.

He said the action could heat up the polity when it occurred, and the gains from the strike would be far below the costs to either of the parties in conflict.

He added: “The strike threat by the NLC, if not averted, could plunge Nigeria into deeper economic woes, dislocate businesses, hunger, frustration, more hardship that would lead to unquantified financial losses and reduce Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product.

“NLC strike is also a bad reputation for the Nigerian economy and the educational system because it portrays the country in a bad light to the external world and discourages foreigners from coming to do business or study in Nigeria.”

The Senate after the debate mandated its leadership to interface between the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Federal Government to avert strike.