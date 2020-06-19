The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Friday accused the Chairman, Nigerian Union of Teachers in Kwara State and the Permanent Secretary of the State Universal Basic Education Board among others of diverting N31 million meant for payment of teachers’ salaries.

A statement by the Head, Media and Publicity of the commission, Dele Oyewale, said the money meant for payment of over 400 teachers working with the Kwara SUBEB was allegedly shared by the suspects.

According to EFCC, other beneficiaries in the said financial infractions included Director of Finance, SUBEB; state coordinator of the NUT; and the Controller of Finance of the State Universal Basic Education Board.

The statement added: “While giving an analysis of how the funds were shared, the state chairman of NUT told the operatives of the EFCC that, “The sum of N12 million was paid into an account operated by me and others, the money was actually not supposed to come, when the cash hit the account, I withdrew it and gave it to SUBEB officials, they gave us N3 million for free and we shared it among ourselves.

“We also received another N19 million, I withdrew N4 million from it, I used N1.5 million for clearing and interlocking of our quarters, the remaining N2.5 million is still with me’.

“The operatives then asked the embattled NUT chairman, ‘The clearing and interlocking you did, do you have receipts for this transaction?’, he answered: ‘No.'”

The statement said all the suspects are expected to be arraigned immediately after the conclusion of investigation.