Salami bows out of Tech-U amid dance, thanksgiving and revelations

The Vice Chancellor of the First Technical University, Ibadan, Professor Ayobami Salami, has ended his journey at the institution with robust thanksgiving.

The pioneer VC of the institution attracted many dignitaries to Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Sunday, where a church service and reception were held in his honour.

While many of his colleagues, friends and associates highlighted his character and professional strengths, he described his experience in the past five years he led the management and staff to build the institution as an unforgettable one.

According to him, it is all a product of grace and divine arrangement, based on the ugly experience he had when he was denied office at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, after he duly got appointed as the VC there.

He said before the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi invited him to be Tech-U’s VC, the adversity he suffered was so bad that he was physically and spiritually attacked at the OAU.

He told the gathering, “During the Ife crisis, I got a call from a man who said he needed to see me. I asked why did he want to see me, and who he was? He just said he had something important to tell me and that he would explain his identity when he came. Then after some consideration, I asked him to meet me in the church here.

“I asked my wife to stay on the other side of the church hall, while one of our pastors, Professor Olusegun Awotoye, and some other people should hide not too far from us, so that if anything happened, my wife would be able to raise the alarm and they too would respond.

“When the man came, he looked at me and said: ‘So, you are Professor Salami?’ I said yes I was. He continued, ”So, you are not more than this? I decided to come and see you because I am a member of a confraternity (a popular confraternity named). We have done everything possible to put you under six feet below the ground. But all our efforts didn’t yield fruits. I now said I needed to come and see you to really know who you are and what made you so strong. Then he left the church on the same okada (bike) he came on. That was part of my experience.

“I don’t know why people were trying to take my life just because I said I wanted to offer a service. We all competed in the open process and I emerged the winner. Yet, they insisted I wouldn’t be after I had got my appointment letter from the Ministry of Education in Abuja.”

At the programme attended by Salami’s wife, Professor Abiodun Salami; Tech-U’s Vice Chancellor-elect, Professor Adesola Ajayi; Deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor Iyiola Tella; Registrar, Olayinka Balogun; and Bursar, Pastor Kehinde Olatokun, and many other scholars, Salami added that he was also abducted by a group at a point but one of them eventually provided room for his escape.

At the reception held after the service, many dignitaries rose to celebrate Salami, paying glowing tributes to him.

Among them were notable academics such as Professors Ebunoluwa Adejuyigbe, Asubiojo, Charles Akanbi, Olajide Oke, Olusegun Awotoye, Surajedeen Ajadi and Theodore Bello.

While Tech-U’s Dean of Students Affairs, Dr Caleb Aborisade, was also present, former President General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes; and President ’82 set of Lagelu Grammar School, Sunday Amoo, also graced the occasion.

While Akanbi recalled how Salami, through internally generated revenue, built the Engineering Workshop as a priority project, Asubiojo buttressed the fact that lies were told against Salami during the 2017 crisis at the OAU.

She noted that a professor said he (Salami) had visited the former Emir of Kano, where he allegedly evoked his Muslim name, Taofeek, and lied he was one (a Muslim) to secure Sanusi’s support for his candidacy.

Again, Salami debunked the rumour, saying he confronted the professor who made the claim,

He said, “He said he too just heard it from someone and begged me for forgiveness. I never visited any Emir nor have to deny my faith because of position. Some even said I visited the Sultan but it was all lies. I went through the normal position and emerged the OAU’s VC. I had even collected my appointment letter in Abuja before they started violent crises. But I thank God today. It was the same day another VC emerged, and that I congratulated him, that a call came from Ibadan and I was offered appointment as Tech-U VC. “