Mohamed Salah has won Liverpool’s Goal of the Month award for September with his stunning blast against Leeds United.

The emphatic effort at Anfield was the highlight of the Egypt international’s opening day hat-trick in the Premier League.

In two touches from a Leeds clearance, Salah sent the ball soaring into the roof of the net having clinically directed his drive inside the right post.

The goal earned the most votes from supporters from a shortlist of 10 across all levels in September.

Xherdan Shaqiri’s sumptuous free-kick at Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup took second place, with Sadio Mane’s header at Stamford Bridge third.

Two more goals from the tie against Lincoln completed the top five.

Takumi Minamino’s first of the night – a curler from 20 yards – was voted fourth, while Curtis Jones’ second solo strike at the LNER Stadium finished fifth.