Salah wins Player of The Month for September

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has been crowned the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month for September.

The 29-year-old produced a string of stellar performances for the Reds last month, chalking up goals in every one of Liverpool’s September Premier League fixtures against Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Brentford.

Away from domestic action, Salah also netted three goals in two Champions League fixtures with AC Milan and Porto and won by a landslide in the vote for September’s PFA Fans’ Player of the Month.

Salah – who also netted his 100th Premier League goals for himself and for Liverpool – claimed a whopping 69 per cent of the vote to win the accolade ahead of Ivan Toney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Antonio Rudiger, Ismaila Sarr and Michail Antonio.

The Egyptian attacker now prepares for Saturday lunchtime’s game against Watford aiming to score for the eighth game in a row for Liverpool, which would represent a new personal record during his career in the top five European leagues.