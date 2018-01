Mohamed Salah has been named PFA Player of the Month for December.

Liverpool’s No.11, who also scooped the prize in November, earned 50 per cent of the public vote in the poll.

Salah scored six goals and provided four assists during his eight appearances last month, helping the Reds claim five wins and three draws from those fixtures.

The Egypt international was last week crowned CAF African Player of the Year in recognition of his superb form throughout 2017.