Salah: Senator Odebiyi calls for national tolerance, understanding

The Senator representing Ogun West in the National Assembly, Senator Tolu Odebiyi has congratulated the Muslim faithful in Nigeria for successfully concluding the Ramadan fast, paving the way for the Muslim celebration of Eid-el-fitr.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Odebiyi commended Muslim community in Nigeria for the sacrifice and self-denials that come with the Ramadan. He prayed that Allah would accept the prayers and supplications of the Muslim Ummah for a better Nigeria for all her citizens, especially in these trying times.

He enjoined the Muslims and indeed all Nigerians to imbibe the principles of tolerance, piety, charity and love as espoused by the Holy Koran; adding that those virtues would help to lift Nigeria from her present difficulties. He said that with the collective supplications of Nigerians to God, the prevailing insecurity in the country would abate.

Senator Odebiyi also called for national understanding, adding that it was a necessary ingredient for building a united and stable society.

He noted the heightened political activities in the land as a result of the forthcoming 2023 General elections, and urged Muslims and Christians in Nigeria to see themselves as brothers and sisters with malice towards none. He admonished them to live in peace and harmony and work towards uplifting the fortunes of the country.

He expressed optimism that with the collective support and understanding of all Nigerians, the country would emerge from its current travails stronger and better. He wished Muslims happy Sallah celebration.