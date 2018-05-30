Salah out for four weeks

The Reds forward suffered a serious shoulder injury in the Champions League final after being on the receiving of a rough challenge from Sergio Ramos.

Liverpool physio Ruben Pons has revealed Mohamed Salah will likely return from injury in “three to four weeks”.

The Reds forward suffered a serious shoulder injury in the Champions League final after being on the receiving of a rough challenge from Sergio Ramos.

Despite his best efforts to carry on, the Egyptian withdrew from the game in tears.

Salah posted on social media the next day saying that despite the odds, he’s confident he’ll make it to the 2018 World Cup.

“It was a very tough night, but I’m a fighter,” the 25-year-old tweeted. “Despite the odds, I’m confident that I’ll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need.”

Liverpool’s physio Pons has now given further clarity on the forward’s situation.

The Spaniard told Marca: “Once we knew the injury we planned the treatment, he is sad about what happened but he is totally focused on recovery and seeing when he can be ready.

“He is going to mark the recovery times, in principle it will be from three to four weeks but we are going to try to reduce those deadlines, that’s the big goal.”