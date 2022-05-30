Salah named PFA Premier League Fans’ Player of the Year

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has been named the PFA Premier League Fans’ Player of the Year.

Salah marked his 2021/22 campaign with a third Premier League Golden Boot, having tied with Tottenham’s Heung-Min Son on 23 goals – before collecting this prestigious fan-voted award.

The Egyptian star won the award for the third time in his career – having previously claimed the title in 2018 and 2021.

Salah produced yet another world class season for Jurgen Klopp’s side with his 23 Premier League goals helping to keep their title charge alive until the final game of the season – before eventually losing out to City.