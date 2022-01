Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has declared he wants to stay.

As new contract talks rumble on, Salah has insisted his first option is to sign new terms and stay.

He told GQ: “I want to stay, but it is not something that is in my hands.

“It depends on them. They know what I want. I am not asking for anything crazy.”

Salah also stated: “I have been here for five years now. I know the club very well. I love the fans, they love me. But now it is in the hands of the board.”