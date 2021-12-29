Salah in as Queiroz announces Egypt’s final squad for AFCON

Egypt’s coach Carlos Queiroz on Wednesday in Cairo released his team’s final list of players for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, which begins on January 9 in Cameroon.

The Pharaohs squad has 25 players, led by Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, with a return for Mahmoud Hassan “Trezeguet”.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Aston Villa player has had a long period of absence due to knee injury.

Egypt hold the record of winning the AFCON seven times, with the last one won from the 2010 edition in Angola.

They play in Group D alongside Nigeria, Sudan and Guinea Bissau, and will start their campaign against Nigeria on January 11.

Final Squad

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al-Ahly), Mohamed Abu Jabal (Zamalek), Mohamed Sobhi (Pharco), Mahmoud Gad (ENPPI)

Defenders: Akram Tawfiq (Al-Ahly), Ayman Ashraf (Al-Ahly), Ahmed Fetouh (Zamalek), Mahmoud Hamdi (Zamalek), Mahmoud Alaa (Zamalek), Mohamed Abdel-Moneim (Future), Ahmed Hegazy (Ittihad Jeddah – Saudi Arabia), Omar Kamal (Future)

Midfielders: Amr Al-Soleya (Al-Ahly), Hamdi Fathi (Al-Ahly), Imam Ashour (Zamalek), Abdullah Al-Saeed (Pyramids), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal – England), Ahmed Sayed “Zizo” (Zamalek), Mohanad Lasheen (Tala’a El-Jaish)

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool – England), Omar Marmoush (Stuttgart – Germany), Mohamed Sherif (Al-Ahly), Mustafa Mohamed (Galatasaray – Turkey), Mahmoud Hassan “Trezeguet” (Aston Villa – England), Ramadan Sobhi (Pyramids).