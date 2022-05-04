Salah: I want Liverpool to play Real Madrid in UCL final

Mohamed Salah is in no doubt who he wants Liverpool to face in the Champions League final.

Salah spoke after Liverpool clinched their place in the showpiece occasion at the Stade de France later this month.

The Egyptian star did not have to think twice when asked whether he would rather face Manchester City or Real Madrid.

City lead Madrid 4-3 ahead of Wednesday’s semifinal second leg in the Spanish capital.

“I want to play Madrid,” he told BT Sport after Liverpool sealed a 5-2 aggregate semifinal win over Villarreal in Spain on Tuesday.

“I have to be honest.