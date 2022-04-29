Salah crowned FWA Footballer of the Year

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has been crowned the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

The Egypt international has enjoyed a phenomenal campaign in front of goal for the quadruple-chasing Reds with 30 strikes and 14 assists in 44 matches across all tournaments.

Twenty-two of Salah’s goals and 13 of his assists have come in 31 Premier League games, and the 29-year-old took 48 per cent of the vote to win the award for the second time.

Salah – who was also named FWA Footballer of the Year in 2018 – beat fellow top-three contenders Kevin De Bruyne and Declan Rice to the award, while Chelsea Women’s Samantha Kerr won the Women’s Footballer of the Year prize.

Kerr has struck 18 goals in as many matches for Emma Hayes’s side during their bid for Women’s Super League glory, in addition to providing four assists as Chelsea sit four points clear of Arsenal at the top of the table having played a game more.

The 28-year-old received 40 per cent of the vote to scoop the award, with Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema placing second and Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp finishing third.