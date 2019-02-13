Sala goes home Friday 

Emiliano Sala’s funeral will be held in his home town in Argentina on Friday after his body is flown back to his home town.

Sala’s body will be taken back to Argentina almost four weeks since his plane tragically crashed into the English Channel.

His body will be taken to the small town of Progreso, north of the capital Buenos Aires, where he has been described as their “sports ambassador” for putting them on the map.

Sala will be kept ahead of the funeral inside the sports facilities of San Marin de Progreso, where as a youngster he began his career in football.

A massive mourning crowd of family and friends are set to bid him a warm goodbye.

Delegations from both Cardiff and Nantes football clubs are expected to attend the funeral.

Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan has offered to pay for the cost of returning Sala to Argentina.

His body will arrive from London to Buenos Aires on Friday morning and then it will be a six hour car journey to Sala’s home town.

Local mayor Julio Muller confirmed: “Emiliano’s body will arrive late Friday afternoon in Progreso.”

Sala’s trainer at San Martin Diego Solis told Argentine newspaper Clarin: “God wanted him back with him, alongside him when he was at his peak.

“It is very painful because he was a person with morals and great humility.

“There are going to be a lot of people down at the sports centre which is the place where he always was.”

A private search for Sala’s body began after the official attempt had failed to find the plane wreckage.

More than £300,000 was raised for the hunt for the plane that was carrying Sala to his new club Cardiff City after he had said goodbye to Nantes players and staff.

Finally the plane was found on February 3, 20kms north of Guernsey with only the body of Sala inside and that of pilot David Ibbotson remains missing.